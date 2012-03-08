HONG KONG, March 8 Hong Kong shares
snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday, bolstered by
financial and energy sectors after taking the brunt of this
week's sell-off, and ahead of a slew of China data over the next
few days.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.32 percent at
20,900.73. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong closed up 1.75 percent at 11,168.5.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 1.06
percent at 2,420.28 in lacklustre turnover, with Chinese oil
majors among the top boosts.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Chinese financials were strong on Thursday, with insurers
rebounding after sharp losses over the previous three sessions.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd rose 5.1
percent, while China Life Insurance Co Ltd rose 1.4
percent. Chinese brokerages were strong after the Shanghai
Securities News reported on Thursday that the Chinese central
bank was considering increasing investment quotas for foreign
institutional investors. Citic Securities Co Ltd
jumped 5.6 percent.
* Among the top percentage gainers in Hong Kong, Italian
luxury brand Prada SpA jumped 5 percent in three times
its 30-day average volume to a near all-time high last reached
July 27 last year, shortly after its Hong Kong debut. Traders
cited talk of a possible reduction in luxury goods taxes in the
mainland from the ongoing annual meeting of China's parliament.
DAY AHEAD:
* Beijing is expected to post inflation data on Friday that
may have fallen to 3.4 percent in February, below 4 percent for
the first time since September 2010.
* China Yurun Food Group Ltd and China Resources
Land Ltd are among a slew of companies expected to
post corporate earnings on Friday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Lewis)