HONG KONG, March 8 Hong Kong shares snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday, bolstered by financial and energy sectors after taking the brunt of this week's sell-off, and ahead of a slew of China data over the next few days.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.32 percent at 20,900.73. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong closed up 1.75 percent at 11,168.5.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 1.06 percent at 2,420.28 in lacklustre turnover, with Chinese oil majors among the top boosts.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese financials were strong on Thursday, with insurers rebounding after sharp losses over the previous three sessions. Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd rose 5.1 percent, while China Life Insurance Co Ltd rose 1.4 percent. Chinese brokerages were strong after the Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday that the Chinese central bank was considering increasing investment quotas for foreign institutional investors. Citic Securities Co Ltd jumped 5.6 percent.

* Among the top percentage gainers in Hong Kong, Italian luxury brand Prada SpA jumped 5 percent in three times its 30-day average volume to a near all-time high last reached July 27 last year, shortly after its Hong Kong debut. Traders cited talk of a possible reduction in luxury goods taxes in the mainland from the ongoing annual meeting of China's parliament.

DAY AHEAD:

* Beijing is expected to post inflation data on Friday that may have fallen to 3.4 percent in February, below 4 percent for the first time since September 2010.

* China Yurun Food Group Ltd and China Resources Land Ltd are among a slew of companies expected to post corporate earnings on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)