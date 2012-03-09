HONG KONG, March 9 Hong Kong shares ended higher in thin Friday trade, bolstered by financials and growth-sensitive sectors after a slew of weaker-than-expected China data that is expected to give Beijing more room to ease policy to boost growth.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.89 percent at 21,086, but down 2.21 percent on the week. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished up 0.79 percent at 11,256.28, but down 4.11 percent for the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.79 percent at 2,439.46, just shy of chart resistance seen at 2,440 in lacklustre turnover. The benchmark slipped 0.86 percent this week, snapping a seven-week winning streak.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Gains came in weak turnover and were stymied by technical resistance ahead of China trade data over the weekend and U.S. non-farm payrolls data later on Friday.

* China Mobile Ltd hit the highest since last August, gaining 4 percent to HK$84.20 in more than three times its 30-day average volume. Goldman Sachs upgraded China Mobile to buy from neutral, and raised its target price from HK$84 to HK$95, expecting smartphone adoption to drive healthy 3G and revenue growth. In the same note, Goldman Sachs analysts also downgraded smaller rival China Telecom Corp Ltd, which ended down 2.4 percent.

* Agile Property Holdings Ltd slipped 3.5 percent to HK$9.15 in almost three times its 30-day average volume, but bounced off lows after Credit Suisse downgraded the Guangdong-based Chinese developer to "underperform" following its underwhelming 2011 earnings report on Thursday. Agile has lost 12.5 percent in March since hitting the highest intraday level in six months at the end of February, as investors chased last year's laggards in a start-of-the-year rally. Agile dived almost 40 percent last year.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Key corporate earnings reports are expected next week from Longfor Properties Co Ltd on Monday, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday, and on Thursday a cluster of blue chips names including China Mobile Ltd, China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd and Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)