HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong shares reversed midday losses on Thursday, led largely by a 4.1 percent jump in Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd after it posted a forecast-beating 43 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.21 percent at 21,353.53. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.53 percent at 11,240.57.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.73 percent at 2,373.77, with Chongqing-related stocks taking a beating after Chinese state media reported that Bo Xilai had been removed from his position as Communist Party chief in the southwest Chinese municipality.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China's biggest internet company by revenue, Tencent Holdings jumped 4.1 percent in more than double its 30-day average volume to an eight-month intraday high after reporting a forecast-beating 43 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue. One concern for Tencent investors last year, during which shares fell 7.6 percent, was the company's aggressive expansion into new businesses that could lead to a contraction of profit margins and distract from their core business. But Wednesday's indication that management was moderating its investment plan this year reassured investors, analysts said.

* Chinese developers extended weakness as investors continued to shift funds away from Chinese property and financial firms, sectors that had led the rally in the broader market this year. Investors had been betting that Beijing would relent on its aggressive policy position on the property sector with the world's second-largest economy slowing, but Premier Wen Jiabao dashed those hopes on Wednesday, reiterating strong curbs. China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the country's largest developer by market value, ended down 2.7 percent after posting 2011 earnings at midday that were slightly better than a Thomson Reuters Starmine consensus. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)