HONG KONG, March 28 Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors punished companies that reported unfavourable earnings or announced plans to raise funds, rolling back gains from the previous session.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.77 percent at 20,885.42. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 1.01 percent at 10,701.37.

The Shanghai Composite Index suffered its worst day since last November, closing down 2.65 percent at 2,284.88 in the highest A-share turnover in a week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Li & Fung Ltd, supply chain manager for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp , slumped 5.2 percent after announcing plans to raise about $500 million in a share placement priced at a 4-5 percent discount to its Tuesday close. Li & Fung had surged to the highest last week after posting forecast-beating 2011 earnings, but has since pared those gains, trading at HK$18.58, nearing the low end of its share placement at HK$18.52.

* GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd tumbled 21.2 percent in volume that was more than seven times its 30-day average, reversing gains for the year and slumping to the lowest since October last year. Late on Tuesday, GOME posted a 6.2 percent fall in 2011 profit to 1.84 billion yuan ($291 million), lagging analyst forecasts of 2.42 billion yuan and triggering a slew of broker downgrades.

* Hengan International Group Co Ltd, China's largest producer of sanitary napkins, jumped 4.7 percent to HK$76.60, with investors cheering its bullish guidance on margins with most material costs trending down this quarter. This was despite Hengan posting 2011 earnings late on Tuesday that were largely in line with expectations, but the company's margins guidance triggered some analyst upgrades including Barclays, which raised its price target from HK$69 to HK$80. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)