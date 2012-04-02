HONG KONG, April 2 Hong Kong shares kicked off the second quarter with a fourth consecutive loss on Monday, weighed down by further weakness in Sun Hung Kai Properties as funds rolled out of the property giant after its chairmen were arrested for alleged corruption.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.16 percent at 20,522.26. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.17 percent at 10,658.76.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a three-day public holiday and will resume trading on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Asia's largest property developer by market value, fell 2.2 percent in almost five times its 30-day average volume - standing out against lacklustre turnover on the bourse. SHKP has lost 15 percent over the two sessions since Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption arrested chairmen and brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok last week for alleged corruption. A local English-language newspaper reported on Monday that the pair were due to appear in court next week along with former Hong Kong chief secretary Rafael Hui, when they are expected to be charged by the anti-graft body.

* Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd surged 8.2 percent in almost double its 30-day average volume after posting a forecast-busting 44 percent jump in 2011 net profit. UBS analysts upgraded the Chinese electronics brand from neutral to buy, and lifted its price target from HK$10.86 to HK$11.50. UBS also named Haier as a preferred pick in the sector that has been one of the biggest disappointments in the 2011 results season. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)