HONG KONG, April 17 Hong Kong shares fell for a second straight day on Tuesday as nervous investors awaited a bond auction which could see a further jump in Spain's borrowing costs, threatening a new crisis in the euro zone.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent to 20,562.3. The China Enterprises index fell 0.5 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.9 percent while the CSI300 fell 1.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) shares came under pressure after the Mongolian government said it has suspended exploration and mining licenses for SouthGobi Resources' Ovoot Tolgoi mine. Chalco ended 1.6 percent lower while SouthGobi shares fell more than 10 percent. Earlier this month, Chalco said it would buy Ivanhoe Mines' SouthGobi stake. Ivanhoe owns 57.6 percent of SouthGobi.

* Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank fell 6.6 percent, bringing its losses on the week to 14.3 percent as its shares slumped to a 4-1/2-month low. Reports in local Chinese online portal Sina.com said that Chongqing's government had urged a complete investigation into local government debt since late March, according to Credit Suisse research report.

* Shares of Foxconn Holdings were hit by overnight weakness in shares of Apple Inc which fell for the fifth successive session on Wall Street. Foxconn, already suffering as major customer Nokia flounders, fell 6.5 percent to a six-month low. Goldman Sachs cut its earnings forecasts for Foxconn for the next three years by 22 to 26 percent to reflect lower sales particularly to Nokia. The brokerage has a "neutral" rating on the stock. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)