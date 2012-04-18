HONG KONG, April 18 Hong Kong shares recovered on Wednesday, after two days of losses, closing higher as stronger overseas markets and a turnaround in the mainland markets on easing concerns over China's economic growth spurred some short-covering.

The Hang Seng index ended the day up 1.1 percent at 20,780.73, recovering all its losses over the past two sessions. The China Enterprises index rose 1 percent.

The Shanghai Composite rose 2 percent reversing mild losses earlier in the day as the property sector rallied partly on hopes that falling home prices would spur sales.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* HSBC Holdings rose 1.9 percent as worries over Spanish debt receded after Madrid sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.21 billion) of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday due to good demand from domestic banks.

* Shares of China's dominant online firm Tencent Holdings extended their gains to hit a record high. It closed up 3.4 percent with traders attributing the stock's latest run to retail buying.

* Chinese banks managed to hold on to gains after their weakness earlier this week and provided another support for the benchmarks. ICBC ended the day up 0.6 percent. Most Chinese banks are expected to report first-quarter results next week and analysts at Citigroup expect earnings growth for the sector to slow markedly year-over-year due to slower net-interest margin expansion.

* Esprit Holdings rose 5.3 percent and was the top performer on the Hang Seng index as its shares climbed after it named a new chief financial officer.

