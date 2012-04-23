HONG KONG, April 23 Hong Kong shares suffered their worst daily loss in more than six weeks on Monday, dragged lower by a 3 percent slump in China Mobile after it posted underwhelming March subscriber numbers.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.8 percent at 20,624.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 2.2 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.8 percent at 2,388.6, with A-share turnover spiking to its highest since March 15.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Monday's slump reversed last week's gains for China Mobile (CM) as it slipped from a month high. Friday's HK$87.45 close was also the level the stock closed on March 12, forming a "double top" on the charts, a bearish sign on the charts and suggesting the stock could be capped at that level. It posted subscriber numbers after the market closed on Friday.

* Monday's loss was the Hang Seng Index's worst since March 6. It closed below chart resistance, seen at the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct. 2011 lows to Feb. 2012 highs, seen at about 20,751.

* Hong Kong markets barely reacted to a preliminary survey of Chinese manufacturing activity for April, released in mid-morning trade, that showed China's factories posted their best performance this year though activity still contracted for the sixth straight month

* Turnover declined for a third-straight session, slumping to the fourth-lowest this year and is likely to stay low this week as investors await a slew of quarterly earnings from Chinese companies and economic data from major economies in the world.