HONG KONG, April 25 Hong Kong shares surrendered early gains to close lower on Wednesday as a slump in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings offset strength in property developers, after mainland media reported that Beijing is considering ways to support housing prices.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.15 percent at 20,646.29 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.04 percent at 10,812.79.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.75 percent at 2,406.81, bolstered by strength in developers with A-share turnover staying at elevated levels despite slightly decreasing from Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese internet firm Tencent Holdings suffered its worst single-day loss in more than five months after shares of sector peer Baidu Inc slid more than 10 percent on Tuesday. Baidu, a Chinese Internet search company, forecast a second-quarter revenue range at the low end of Wall Street expectations. Tencent closed at an all-time high on Tuesday, but slipped 4.7 percent on Wednesday.

* Foxconn International Holdings Ltd, an Apple Inc supplier, gained 2.7 percent after Apple's quarterly profit almost doubled, blowing past Wall Street estimates after a jump in iPhone sales, particularly in the greater China region.

* Chinese property developers were strong after mainland media reported that the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development is considering measures to stimulate the housing market and prevent the slowdown from becoming a slump. Investors were also cheered by another report that Chinese equity funds lifted their exposure to the sector in the last quarter while posting a combined quarterly profit of more than 20 billion yuan($3.17 billion). (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)