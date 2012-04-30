HONG KONG, April 30 Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, helped by gains in Chinese banks after reporting quarterly profit growth, and ended April up 2.62 percent following a 5.2 percent slide in March.

The Hang Seng Index ended Monday 1.70 percent higher at 21,094.21, its highest close since March 19. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings finished the day 1.61 percent higher at 11,081, and was up 4.1 percent on the month.

Mainland Chinese financial markets are closed Monday and Tuesday. Hong Kong financial markers will close for a public holiday on Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd, which posted a 73.8 percent decline in first-quarter profit, ended 0.8 percent higher after it jumped 2.3 percent to hit its highest in five weeks. The Chinese carrier said it has agreed to buy 20 new Boeing B777-300ER aircraft from Boeing Co, valued at $5.94 billion based on the 2011 price catalog.

* Agricultural Bank of China Ltd climbed 1.9 percent to its highest in six weeks after China's No. 4 bank by market value said its first-quarter net profit rose 27.6 percent on rising fees and net interest margins.

* China Coal Energy ended up 4 percent after it posted a 15 percent increase in first quarter profit to 2.64 billion yuan.

THIS WEEK AHEAD:

* Beijing is expected to report the official April manufacturing PMI reading on May 1, which may show further improvement to 53.6 in April from an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)