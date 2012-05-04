HONG KONG May 4 Hong Kong shares ended their best week in almost three months with a whimper on Friday, dogged by weakness in Chinese developers after the biggest player by sales posted its first monthly sales decline in three.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.77 percent on the day but up 1.66 percent for the week at 21,086. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished the day down 0.95 percent and the week down 0.21 percent at 10,882.18.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.49 percent at 2,452.01, the highest close since March 13. Although the trading week was abbreviated by a two-day holiday, it jumped 2.3 percent, its best weekly gain since Feb. 26.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Resources Land Ltd and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd were among the top percentage losers, down 3.6 and 2 percent, respectively. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke Co Ltd reported late on Thursday that its April sales fell 6 percent to 7.4 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) from the same period a year earlier, snapping a two-month rise.

* Relative strength in defensive sectors and depressed turnover pointed to caution ahead of U.S. jobs data due later on Friday and key elections in Europe this weekend.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Official China data for April loan growth and money supply are expected between May 10 and 15, along with trade data on May 10 and inflation, industrial output and retail sales on May 11. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)