HONG KONG May 8 Hong Kong shares suffered a
fourth consecutive loss on Tuesday as weakness in Chinese
property developers helped reverse early gains in the face of
stiff chart resistance formed after Monday's slump.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.25 percent at
20,484.75. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.46 percent at 10,525.75.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.12 percent
at 2,448.88, with brokerages broadly weaker as investors took
profit on the year's outperformers.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hang Seng Index ended near the bottom of the session's
trading range after opening near Monday's highs, at about
20,674.5, also the bottom of a chart gap that opened up after
Monday's 2.6 percent drop. Market watchers said it would be
difficult for the benchmark to scale this gap without firm,
positive catalysts that could come as soon as May 10, when China
starts posting economic data for April.
* Chinese developers were broadly weaker as a sector.
Chinese official media confirmed on Tuesday that the country's
largest lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
had suspended mortgage discounts for
first-time home buyers, exacerbating fears that a sector pivotal
to the world's second-largest economy could tank. Agile Property
Holdings Ltd retreated 3.7 percent in almost triple
its 30-day average volume.
* Several brokerages released reports this week warning of
further possible earnings downgrades for Chinese companies after
weak quarterly results. David Cui, Bank of America-Merril
Lynch's chief China equity strategist said in a report on
Tuesday that he expected continued labour cost pressures to
further squeeze margins and market earnings.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)