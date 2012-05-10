HONG KONG May 10 Hong Kong shares slumped to a sixth-straight loss on Thursday after China's April trade data came in weaker than expected, with negligible import growth raising fears of a much bigger slowdown in domestic demand.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.51 percent at 20,227.28. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.65 percent at 10,289.81.

The CSI300 Index, which tracks the top 300 companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, ended down 0.01 percent at 2,657.21.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Losses accelerated after China's April trade data was released mid-morning, but the Hang Seng Index closed off the day's lows, suggesting relatively strong chart support at 20,140.7, the closing low on April 11. The benchmark is on its longest losing streak since June last year, when it bled for seven sessions.

* China's headline growth in imports unexpectedly stalled in April, which at 0.3 percent was much lower than the 11 percent Reuters consensus, raising doubts about the strength of the rebound in the world's second-biggest economy.

* The Chinese cement sector was further hit after Citi analysts downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from "buy" to "neutral" and China National Building Material (CNBM) from "buy" to "sell" on Thursday. Citi said demand was recovering, but not as fast as supply resumption in China, adding that price pressures should materialize in the next one to two quarters. CNBM slumped 2.9 percent in more than double its 30-day average volume.

DAY AHEAD:

* The trade data on Thursday was the first of a flurry of economic indicators this week - inflation, producer prices, industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales are due on Friday - which had been expected to show month-on-month improvement in both foreign and domestic demand. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Nick Macfie)