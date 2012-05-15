HONG KONG May 15 Hong Kong shares ended up on Tuesday buoyed by strength in large-caps such as Tencent Holdings and oil refiners that helped the benchmark index halt an eight-day losing streak which had taken it deep into oversold territory.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.8 percent at 19,894.3. It is down 5.7 percent on the month. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite remained weak closing the day down 0.3 percent but was off the lows for the day.

HIGHLIGHTS

* The Hang Seng index's late-day spurt took it back above its 200-day moving average, an encouraging sign for investors betting on more gains. The gains also came on relatively healthier turnover which rose to its highest in five sessions.

* China's dominant Internet firm Tencent Holdings rose 2.1 percent, inching back towards a life-high hit on May 3. Optimism over Facebook Inc's valuations was underpinning strength in Tencent shares, said analysts, as Silicon Valley's biggest-ever initial public offering gets set to price later this week.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)