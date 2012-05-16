HONG KONG May 16 Hong Kong shares fell to a
four-month low on Wednesday after Chinese state media reported
flat loan growth in the first two weeks of May for the country's
"Big Four" state-owned banks, fanning fears about the slowing
economy.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 3.19 percent at
19,259.83. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 3.4 percent at
9,741.97.
The CSI300 Index, which tracks the top 300
companies on the Shanghai and Shenzen bourses, finished down
1.63 percent at 2,574.65 in lacklauster turnover, with
financials and growth-sensitive sectors among the top losers.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Asian markets were firmly in "risk off" mode with a weak
outlook for loan growth in China, Greece's failure to form a
government and losses on Wall Street keeping investors wary. But
Hong Kong bore the brunt of the sell-off, suffering its worst
daily loss in six months, partly because some investors were
caught wrong-footed and sold down positions after buying into
Tuesday's short-covering rally on hopes that markets may have
stabilised, traders said.
* Optimism that the end of Hong Kong's long streak of losses
could pave the way for a short bounce was short-lived after a
Shanghai Securities News report said new lending by China's four
biggest state-owned banks was flat in the first two weeks of
May.
* Shares of China's lenders suffered, with smaller names hit
by heavy\ losses. The country's second-largest lender, China
Construction Bank (CCB) fell 2.8 percent. Smaller
rival, Citic Bank slumped 5.3 percent in almost triple
its 30-day average volume.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)