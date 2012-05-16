HONG KONG May 16 Hong Kong shares fell to a four-month low on Wednesday after Chinese state media reported flat loan growth in the first two weeks of May for the country's "Big Four" state-owned banks, fanning fears about the slowing economy.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 3.19 percent at 19,259.83. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 3.4 percent at 9,741.97.

The CSI300 Index, which tracks the top 300 companies on the Shanghai and Shenzen bourses, finished down 1.63 percent at 2,574.65 in lacklauster turnover, with financials and growth-sensitive sectors among the top losers.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Asian markets were firmly in "risk off" mode with a weak outlook for loan growth in China, Greece's failure to form a government and losses on Wall Street keeping investors wary. But Hong Kong bore the brunt of the sell-off, suffering its worst daily loss in six months, partly because some investors were caught wrong-footed and sold down positions after buying into Tuesday's short-covering rally on hopes that markets may have stabilised, traders said.

* Optimism that the end of Hong Kong's long streak of losses could pave the way for a short bounce was short-lived after a Shanghai Securities News report said new lending by China's four biggest state-owned banks was flat in the first two weeks of May.

* Shares of China's lenders suffered, with smaller names hit by heavy\ losses. The country's second-largest lender, China Construction Bank (CCB) fell 2.8 percent. Smaller rival, Citic Bank slumped 5.3 percent in almost triple its 30-day average volume. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)