HONG KONG May 17 Hong Kong shares suffered a
second-straight loss on Thursday on weakness in the financial
sector, which deepened in the afternoon after European markets
opened lower.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.31 percent at
19,200.93. The China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.42 percent at
9,700.87.
The CSI300 Index that tracks listings on both the
Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses finished up 1.53 percent at
2,613.94, powered by consumption-related names after Beijing
announced subsidies for energy-saving home appliances.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* HSBC Holdings was the top drag as investors
remained unconvinced by the Europe's largest bank's claim that
it is on target to meet its return on equity and other financial
targets.
* AIA Group Ltd slipped after bailed-out insurer
American International Group Inc said it will sell its
shares in the Asian insurer after a lock-up period expires in
early September.
* Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd was
the Hang Seng Index's top boost, up by more than 2 percent after
posting a forecast-beating 2.8 percent rise in quarterly profit
late on Wednesday.
* Shares in Chinese consumer electronic manufacturers such
as Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd as well as
distributors like GOME surged on Thursday after
Beijing unveiled subsidies for energy-saving home applicances as
parts of steps to boost domestic consumption in the world's
second-largest economy.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)