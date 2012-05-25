HONG KONG May 25 Hong Kong shares closed higher on Friday, but recorded a third-straight weekly loss that has almost levelled gains on the Hang Seng Index for the year, with the European debt crisis and slowing Chinese economy unnerving investors.

The index ended up 0.25 percent at 18,713.41. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.02 percent at 9,539.29. This week, they lost 1.26 and 0.4 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the large-cap focused CSI300 Index closed down 0.85 percent at 2,573.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.74 percent. This week, they shed 0.03 and 0.47 percent, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* GOME Electrical Appliances gained 1.6 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings expected after markets close for the week. It is currently trading at 8.1 times forward 12-month earnings, a 52.6 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

* The Hang Seng Index reversed midday weakness to eke out gains on Friday, a brief respite after 14 losses in the previous 16 sessions have plunged the benchmark deep into oversold levels on the charts. It is barely holding onto gains on the year after an 11.3 percent slump in May has cut its 2012 gains down to 1.5 percent. Analysts said investors are still looking to unwind positions, with lurking uncertainty trumping cheap valuations. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)