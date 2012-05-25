HONG KONG May 25 Hong Kong shares closed higher
on Friday, but recorded a third-straight weekly loss that has
almost levelled gains on the Hang Seng Index for the
year, with the European debt crisis and slowing Chinese economy
unnerving investors.
The index ended up 0.25 percent at 18,713.41. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong finished down 0.02 percent at 9,539.29. This week, they
lost 1.26 and 0.4 percent, respectively.
In the mainland, the large-cap focused CSI300 Index
closed down 0.85 percent at 2,573.10, while the
Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.74 percent. This week,
they shed 0.03 and 0.47 percent, respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* GOME Electrical Appliances gained 1.6 percent
ahead of its quarterly earnings expected after markets close for
the week. It is currently trading at 8.1 times forward 12-month
earnings, a 52.6 percent discount to its historical median,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
* The Hang Seng Index reversed midday weakness to eke out
gains on Friday, a brief respite after 14 losses in the previous
16 sessions have plunged the benchmark deep into oversold levels
on the charts. It is barely holding onto gains on the year after
an 11.3 percent slump in May has cut its 2012 gains down to 1.5
percent. Analysts said investors are still looking to unwind
positions, with lurking uncertainty trumping cheap valuations.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)