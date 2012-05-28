HONG KONG May 28 Hong Kong shares posted a
second straight gain in lacklustre Monday trade, lifted by
strength in Chinese banks and property developers, although weak
turnover suggested gains could be short-lived.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.47 percent at
18,800.99. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong ended up 1.14 percent at 9,647.79.
In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300
climbed 1.62 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index
rose 1.19 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Chinese financials and developers were among the top
boosts on the Hang Seng Index. China Construction Bank Corp
(CCB) gained 1.2 percent, while China Overseas Land &
Investments Ltd jumped 4.1 percent, partly on
short-covering.
Market turnover was at the second-lowest level this year, 31
percent lower than the 20-day moving average.
* Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd
slumped 5.9 percent in heavy volume after a deadly
weekend accident involving one of its electric vehicles that
caught fire, according to media reports.
* Chinese home appliances distributor GOME Electrical
Appliances Holding Ltd fell 4.6 percent after a sharp
drop in first-quarter profit triggered concern over future
earnings, especially given its push into the competitive
e-commerce market.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)