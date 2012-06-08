HONG KONG, June 8 Hong Kong shares slipped to their first loss in four days on Friday, recording a fifth consecutive weekly decline - attributed this time to fears that the surprise Chinese interest rate cut late on Thursday may signal weaker economic data.

The Hang Seng Index closed on Friday down 0.9 percent at 18,502.3, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended Friday trade down 1.3 percent at 9,352.8. They each lost 0.3 and 2.8 percent this week.

On the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index finished down 0.7 percent at 2,524.3. It dived 4.1 percent this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China's first rate cut since 2008 failed to ignite investor enthusiasm, with bourse turnover just above its 20-day average. It has instead raised concerns about May economic data expected over the weekend, including inflation, industrial production and retail sales. Steps to support growth might come at the cost of bank profitability.

* Weakness in the Chinese banking sector outweighed strength in other sectors that are seen as more sensitive to growth in the world's second-largest economy. Analysts at Credit Suisse said banks may find it difficult to cut deposit rates, given that deposit growth is lagging loan growth as wealth management products cannibalise deposits. They estimate bank margins will be hit by 7 to 8 basis points, with joint stock banks affected more severely.

* Prada SpA surged 7.9 percent in more than triple its 30-day average volume on Friday. The fashion house posted quarterly profits that trumped expectations after Hong Kong markets closed on Thursday . (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Eric Meijer)