HONG KONG, June 15 Hong Kong shares staged a sharp rebound on Friday to end the week up 4 percent as investors squared off bearish bets ahead of the Greek election on Sunday and after a week characterised by low turnover and choppy moves.

The Hang Seng index ended the day up 2.3 percent. The China Enteprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 2.4 percent and 4.2 percent on the week.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite ended the day up 0.5 percent, while the large-cap focused CSI300 finished up 0.3 percent. On the week the benchmark's rose 1.1 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* European retailer Esprit Holdings bounced nearly 10 percent and was the most actively traded benchmark stock for a third day. The stock had lost about a third of its value on Wednesday and Thursday, combined after a top management shake-up. CLSA upgraded the stock to a "buy" but cut its target price by 26 percent after the company said on a conference call that its transformation plan remained on track.

* Macau gaming stocks were on the back foot after news reports that American asset manager Waddell & Reed had sold about $250 million of Sands China and Wynn Macau shares. Sands shares dropped 2 percent making them the top losers on the Hong Kong benchmark. Wynn shares fell 5.7 percent.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Michael Perry)