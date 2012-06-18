June 18 Hong Kong's benchmark share index closed at a one-month high on Monday, with risky assets back in favour after pro-bailout parties won a slim majority in Greece's election, a result seen as crucial to hold the euro together.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 19,427.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed up 0.8 percent at 9,818.8.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index gained 0.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Shares of companies with a sizeable European presence such as HSBC Holdings Plc and Hutchison Whampoa, were among the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index as it closed at its highest level since May 15.

* But the index's strength was accompanied by relatively tepid bourse turnover, suggesting gains could unravel in the absence of any fresh catalyst.

* Exchange operator Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) fell 4.5 percent in more than double its 30-day average volume as investors punished its decision to pay $2.2 billion for the London Metal Exchange (LME).

* China Mengniu jumped 6.8 percent after Nordic diary group Arla announced it has become an indirect shareholder, a move that could help Mengniu improve its product quality and supply chain management. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)