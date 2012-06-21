June 21 Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, with investors unimpressed by a private sector survey that showed China's manufacturing contracting for an eighth-straight month.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.3 percent at 19,265.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 1.6 percent at 9,663.4.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index finished down 1.6 percent at 2,512.2, the lowest close since Apr. 9. It ended the week down 2.2 percent. Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Losses worsened slightly after the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest monthly indicator of China's industrial activity, fell to a seven-month low of 48.1 in June from a final reading of 48.4 in May.

* Shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd plunged by as much as 20 percent after the company was targeted by a report from short-sale specialist Citron Research, traders said. It recovered to finish down 11.4 percent after the company said that allegations it used accounting tricks were "untrue".

* Chinese computer giant Lenovo Group slumped 9.4 percent, hit by a Taiwanese newspaper report that the company has halved its personal computers shipment growth projection. But analysts contacted by Reuters expressed doubts on the report, saying that it is not Lenovo's usual practice to provide guidance that involves such precise figures. Prior to Thursday, Lenovo had climbed 12 percent from May 29 lows. Thursday's close was its lowest since June 6. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)