June 26 Hong Kong shares posted their first gain in four days on Tuesday, spurred by a higher European opening, but strength in defensives and low turnover pointed to lingering caution among investors.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 18,981.8 points The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.4 percent at 9,398.3.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index produced a fifth-straight loss, ending down nearly 0.1 percent at 2,454.9, bouncing off the day's lows, which neared intra-day lows in March. The Shanghai benchmark index eased 0.1 percent to 2,222.1.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Investors continued to roll into defensive stocks in a sign investors are opting for safety, expecting the euro zone debt debacle to worsen in the near term. China Mobile rose 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong utilities plays Power Assets and CLP Holdings also saw gains.

* The Macau gaming sector was hit by a report in the Chinese-language Macau Daily News that warned of a potential tightening in the number of visas available under China's Individual Visitation Scheme, as well as a cut in the overseas spending limit on China Union Pay credit cards. Sands China dived 5.8 percent, topping losses in the sector, and was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)