June 27 Hong Kong shares rose for a second-straight day on Wednesday, outperforming most Asian peers, helped by nascent hopes for investor-friendly policy moves ahead of the 15th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1 percent at 19,177. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.7 percent at 9,461.2.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index reversed midday gains to record its sixth straight loss, shedding 0.3 percent to 2,447.2, its lowest close since March 29. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Gains on the Hang Seng Index were accentuated after the benchmark broke above 19,100, triggering stop losses on index futures and prompting investors to cover short positions ahead of a contract expiry on Thursday. The bigger move up also expanded gains for the bigger index components, particularly for Chinese banks and Internet company Tencent Holdings.

* Chow Tai Fook, the world's biggest jewellery retailer, posted a 79 percent jump in annual profit, sending its shares 6.4 percent higher and lifting other Chinese retailers and luxury plays. Belle International, a China-focused shoe retailer, rose 4.5 percent to its highest in more than two weeks.

* China's official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday Beijing will promote the further development of the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a new package of policies for the territory ahead of the 15th anniversary of its return to China on July 1. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Gallagher)