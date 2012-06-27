June 27 Hong Kong shares rose for a
second-straight day on Wednesday, outperforming most Asian
peers, helped by nascent hopes for investor-friendly policy
moves ahead of the 15th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to
China.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1 percent at 19,177.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong ended up 0.7 percent at 9,461.2.
In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index
reversed midday gains to record its sixth straight
loss, shedding 0.3 percent to 2,447.2, its lowest close since
March 29. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Gains on the Hang Seng Index were accentuated after the
benchmark broke above 19,100, triggering stop losses on index
futures and prompting investors to cover short positions ahead
of a contract expiry on Thursday. The bigger move up also
expanded gains for the bigger index components, particularly for
Chinese banks and Internet company Tencent Holdings.
* Chow Tai Fook, the world's biggest jewellery
retailer, posted a 79 percent jump in annual profit, sending its
shares 6.4 percent higher and lifting other Chinese retailers
and luxury plays. Belle International, a China-focused
shoe retailer, rose 4.5 percent to its highest in more than two
weeks.
* China's official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday
Beijing will promote the further development of the offshore
yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a new package of policies
for the territory ahead of the 15th anniversary of its return to
China on July 1.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)