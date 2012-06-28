June 28 Hong Kong shares slipped on Thursday, reversing midday gains as investors took profits on recent outperformers ahead of the month-end and another euro zone summit that kept many investors on the sidelines.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.8 percent at 19,025.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 1.3 percent at 9,336.4.

In the mainland, a seventh-straight loss sent the Shanghai Composite Index into the red for the year. It shed 1 percent on the day and is now down 0.1 percent in 2012. The large cap-focused CSI300 lost 0.9 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese cement companies were weaker on Thursday following a profit-warning from China Resources Cement Holdings that sent its shares down 5.5 percent. CNBM fell 5.2 percent while Anhui Conch was down 2.6 percent.

* Yurun Foods dived 12.6 percent in almost 6 times its 30-day average volume to close at its lowest since Oct. 19, 2006 on corporate governance concerns. In a report dated June 28, Chinese brokerage Shenyin Wanguo raised concerns about the company's "inefficient financing arrangements." (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)