HONG KONG, July 4 Hong Kong shares eased from a seven-week high on Wednesday and underperformed Asian peers as weakness in large-cap financials ahead of central bank meetings in Europe later this week offset gains in coal stocks and bluechip Hutchison Whampoa.

The Hang Seng index ended the day down 0.1 percent in lighter volume ahead of a public holiday in U.S. markets. The China Enterprises index ended down 0.3 percent dragged in part by a sluggish close in mainland markets.

The Shanghai Composite and the CSI300 both ended the day slightly weaker as healthcare and utility companies dragged.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Beleaguered coal stocks, which hit multi-year lows last month on worries over slowing demand and overcapacity in the sector, extended their rebound for a second day. China Shenhua , the nation's top producer, jumped 2.8 pe rcent in Hong Kong and its Shanghai listing rose 1.3 percent. Sma ller rival China Coal rose 4.8 p erce nt and was the top gainer on the Hang Seng while Yanzhou Coal rose 2.7 per cent .

* Hong Kong bluechip Hutchison Whampoa bounced 4 percent, its biggest single-day jump since March, after the Financial Times reported that it was in advanced talks with Vodafone about merging the two companies' Irish telecoms infrastructure.

Hutchison was the top boost for the Hang Seng.

* HSBC shares fell 1.3 percent . Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterated an "underperform" rating on the stock saying the bank will struggle to meet its financial targets including its projection for a 12 percent return-on-equity (ROE) in 2013. Bofa Merrill expects the bank to post a 9 percent ROE next year. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)