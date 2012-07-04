HONG KONG, July 4 Hong Kong shares eased from a
seven-week high on Wednesday and underperformed Asian peers as
weakness in large-cap financials ahead of central bank meetings
in Europe later this week offset gains in coal stocks and
bluechip Hutchison Whampoa.
The Hang Seng index ended the day down 0.1 percent in
lighter volume ahead of a public holiday in U.S. markets. The
China Enterprises index ended down 0.3 percent dragged
in part by a sluggish close in mainland markets.
The Shanghai Composite and the CSI300 both
ended the day slightly weaker as healthcare and utility
companies dragged.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Beleaguered coal stocks, which hit multi-year lows last
month on worries over slowing demand and overcapacity in the
sector, extended their rebound for a second day. China Shenhua
, the nation's top producer, jumped 2.8 pe rcent in Hong
Kong and its Shanghai listing rose 1.3 percent.
Sma ller rival China Coal rose 4.8 p erce nt and was the
top gainer on the Hang Seng while Yanzhou Coal rose
2.7 per cent .
* Hong Kong bluechip Hutchison Whampoa bounced 4
percent, its biggest single-day jump since March, after the
Financial Times reported that it was in advanced talks with
Vodafone about merging the two companies' Irish telecoms
infrastructure.
Hutchison was the top boost for the Hang Seng.
* HSBC shares fell 1.3 percent . Bank of America Merrill
Lynch reiterated an "underperform" rating on the stock saying
the bank will struggle to meet its financial targets including
its projection for a 12 percent return-on-equity (ROE) in 2013.
Bofa Merrill expects the bank to post a 9 percent ROE next year.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)