HONG KONG, July 5 Hong Kong shares edged higher
in the afternoon on Thursday and closed at its highest since May
15, helped by late gains in financials although low turnover
suggested many investors were largely staying on the sidelines.
The Hang Seng index closed up 0.5 percent at
19,809.1. The China Enterprises index of top locally
listed mainland firms rose 0.2 percent.
Worries about economic growth kept mainland benchmarks under
pressure, with the Shanghai Composite ending down 1.2
percent and the CSI300 finishing 1.4 percent lower.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Turnover on the Hong Kong exchange fell to its
second-lowest this year as market players resisted making big
bets ahead of a central bank policy meeting in Europe later in
the day. The trend of low trading has continued from last month,
which was the weakest month for average daily turnover in Hong
Kong since February 2009 according to Bank of American Merrill
Lynch.
* Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning rose 7.3
percent on more than triple its daily average 30-day volumes
following a senior management change. Analysts remain bearish on
the outlook for Li Ning with 13 analysts slashing their 2012
earnings expectations for the company by an average 39.7 percent
over the past month, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)