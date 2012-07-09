HONG KONG, July 9 Hong Kong shares marked their
worst loss in five weeks on Monday, with China consumer plays
weak after a bigger-than-expected decline in China's June
inflation raised fears of weaker consumer demand in the world's
second-largest economy.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.88 percent at
19,428.09. The China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 2.4 percent at
9,447.24.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index
finished down 2.37 percent at 2,170.81, the lowest since Jan. 6
and sending the benchmark into the red for the year. The
large-cap focused CSI300 Index slumped 2.29 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hang Seng Index's worst loss since June 4 took the
benchmark back below its 200-day moving average, currently at
about 19,559.2. It only climbed above this level last Tuesday
after slipping below it in mid-May.
* Official inflation data on Monday showed that China's
consumer and producer prices eased more than expected in June,
triggering losses for China consumer names, including Want Want
China Holdings Ltd and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding
Corp.
* China Yurun Food Group Ltd finished down almost
10 percent in seven times its 30-day average volume after the
meat processor's founder resigned as chairman, the latest
Chinese company to see a management reshuffle amid increasing
economic uncertainty.
* Profit warnings sent Angang Steel Co Ltd down
5.6 percent and Chinese sportswear retailer China Dongxiang
(Group) Co Ltd down 8.2 percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Lewis)