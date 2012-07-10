HONG KONG, July 10 Hong Kong shares suffered a third-straight loss on Tuesday, led by declines in growth sensitive sectors as June trade data showing weak import growth fuelled concern over flagging domestic demand in China.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.2 percent at 19,396.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed down 0.6 percent at 9,386.7.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index closed down 0.4 percent at 2,406.7, the lowest since Jan. 16. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* ZTE Corp , the world's No.5 telecommunications equipment maker by sales, fell 8.8 percent to the lowest close in more than three years in Hong Kong on concerns over its first-half earnings and a dispute between the European Union and China over industry subsidies, analysts said.

* Samsonite International S.A., the world's biggest luggage maker, fell as much as 7 percent to its lowest level in six months on talk that its two largest shareholders will trim their stakes, traders said.

* Embattled Chinese meat processor, China Yurun Food Group Ltd slumped to its lowest in almost six years. It shed another 6.6 percent in almost seven times its 30-day average volume after Monday's 10 percent dive, with several brokerages warning that its founder's resignation as chairman is likely to compound uncertainty surrounding the company. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)