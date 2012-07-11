HONG KONG, July 11 Hong Kong shares reversed
midday losses to snap a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, as
strength in local property developers outweighed weakness in
Chinese banks after a mainland news report fanned worries about
banks' exposure to bad loans.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at
19,419.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.1 percent at 9,373.3.
Mainland Chinese markets produced their first gain in three
days. The large cap-focused CSI300 Index rose 0.8
percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5
percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Chinese banks lost ground after Caixin magazine said China
Construction Bank (CCB) would be owed 3 billion yuan
if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate client defaults on
outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan. CCB, the
mainland's second-largest lender lost 3 percent while larger
rival, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
fell 1.9 percent and Bank of China shed 1.4 percent.
* Hong Kong property developers jumped after JP Morgan
analysts upgraded the sector, suggesting the sector could
reverse its underperformance in the second half of the year as
fears ebb on the new government flooding the physical market
with a huge land supply to drive down housing prices. Sun Hung
Kai Properties jumped 3.6 percent after JPM upgraded
its shares by two notches from underweight to overweight, and
upped its target price by nearly 10 percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)