HONG KONG, July 13 Hong Kong shares ended their worst week in two months on a modestly bright note on Friday as investors registered relief that a slowdown in China's economic growth to 7.6 percent in the second quarter was not worse than expected.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent on the day at 19,092.6 points, but lost 3.6 percent this week on worries that China's slowdown would add more pressure on the sputtering global economy.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.8 percent on the day, but fell 4.6 percent on the week.

On the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index crept up 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index finished little changed after giving up gains seen after the GDP data. They were down 0.9 and 1.7 percent, respectively, on the week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Data released after the market's close on Thursday that showed bank lending hit a three-month high in June helped the battered banking sector put in a stronger performance.

China Construction Bank (CCB) rose 0.6 percent to bounce off Thursday's nine-month closing low. The Chinese banking sector had come under pressure earlier this week on renewed bad debt concerns after Caixin magazine reported that China Construction Bank (CCB) 0939.HK would be owed 3 billion yuan if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate defaults on outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan.

* China-exposed shoe retailer Belle International jumped 4 percent after posting better-than-expected same store sales growth in the second quarter, a rare bright spot amid a series of downbeat news from China's consumer sector in recent days.