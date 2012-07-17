HONG KONG, July 17 Hong Kong shares posted their best single-day gain in more than two weeks on Tuesday, outperforming their Asian peers, with local property developers and Chinese insurers strong.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.8 percent at 19,455.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also ended up 1.8 percent at 9,380.7.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index, which tracks the top listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen and on which major Chinese stock index derivative products are based, rose 0.6 percent after closing at a six-month low in the previous session.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent from a more than three-year low recorded on Monday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese insurers were broadly stronger after China Life Insurance and China Pacific Insurance Company (CPIC) posted encouraging June premium growth. China Life, the mainland's largest insurer, jumped 3.6 percent, while CPIC rose 3.5 percent.

* Hong Kong property developers were outperformers after Bank of America-Merril Lynch analysts reiterated their "overweight" rating on the sector.

BofA-ML said the valuation gap between Hong Kong housing prices and property stocks was at an all-time high, with Cheung Kong, Henderson Land and New World Development as their top picks. Cheung Kong jumped 4.2 percent, while Henderson and New World each rose more than 2 percent. Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) gained 1.5 percent, trimming losses on the year to 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill)