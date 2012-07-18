HONG KONG, July 18 Hong Kong shares suffered their first loss in four days on Wednesday after data pointing to more stable home prices in China doused expectations of policy easing and spurred profit taking in the Chinese property sector.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.1 percent at 19,239.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.9 percent at 9,292.6.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index, which tracks the top listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen and on which major Chinese stock index derivative products are based, finished flat. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese property developers bled after China home prices were flat in June versus May, calculations based on official data showed on Wednesday. That broke an 8-month sequence of declines, providing a tentative sign that pro-growth government economic policies are gaining traction. China Resources Land dived 6 percent while Overseas Land & Investment shed 4 percent. They are up 19 and 37 percent in 2012, respectively, compared to the 4.4 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index.

* Shares of Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings Plc dived 2.1 percent to HK$66.45 in its worst day since it lost 2.8 percent on May 30, nearing the one-month intra-day low at HK$66.05 recorded on July 13. A day after a U.S. Senate subcommittee released a 400-plus-page report detailing how the British bank acted as a financier to clients routing funds from the world's most dangerous corners, senators on a panel were sceptical that the bank could deliver on promises it had broken before even though HSBC officials pledged the bank is changing its ways. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)