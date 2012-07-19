HONG KONG, July 19 Hong Kong shares rose to a
near two-week high on Thursday after better-than-expected U.S.
housing data and corporate profits improved risk appetite, but
failure to close above chart resistance suggested the rally
could have hit a ceiling.
The Hang Seng Index settled up 1.7 percent at
19,559.1, its highest close since July 6. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings ended up 2.4 percent
at 9,514.9.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings and on which the major Chinese
stock index derivative products are based, rose 0.4 percent. The
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Strong interest in HSI and HSCE futures helped propel
Thursday's gains, helping the beaten down Chinese banking sector
see strong gains, traders said.
China Construction Bank (CCB) jumped 2.7 percent,
while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
added 2.5 percent. Both banks are still down 9 and 10 percent,
respectively, in Hong Kong in 2012, compared to the 6 percent
gain for the Hang Seng Index and the 4 percent loss on the China
Enterprises Index over the same time period.
* But the Hang Seng Index failed to finish above its 200-day
moving average, currently at about 19,588.9, suggesting the 2.4
percent rally this week could be facing a roadblock.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim
Coghill)