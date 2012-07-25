HONG KONG, July 25 Hong Kong shares suffered a
third-straight loss on Wednesday, pulled down lower by local
conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa after a group of companies it
controls announced plans to acquire a UK gas company for $1
billion.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at
18,877.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong ended flat at 9,218.9.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.7 percent. The Shanghai
Composite Index closed down 0.5 percent at the lowest
close since March 2009.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Li Ka-Shing's Hutchison Whampoa shed 1.6
percent. Property developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
, an affiliate of Hutchison, said it had formed a joint
venture with Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd,
Power Assets Holdings Ltd and the Li Ka Shing
Foundation Ltd to buy UK gas company Wales and West Utilities
for 645 million pounds ($1 billion). Cheung Kong Holdings
slipped 0.9 percent while Power Assets shed 1.6 percent and
trading in Cheung Kong Infrastructure was suspended on Wednesday
before markets opened.
* Bain Capital-backed GOME Electrical Appliances Ltd
tumbled 14.5 percent to an all-time low after China's
second-largest home appliance retailer warned it expects to post
a net loss for the first half of 2012 attributable to its
e-commerce business.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)