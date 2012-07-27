HONG KONG, July 27 Hong Kong shares rose 2 percent on Friday, their best day in a month, as investors covered short positions after the European Central Bank raised hopes it would act to tackle escalating borrowing costs in euro zone member states.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 382 points at 19,275, but still lost 1.9 percent on the week. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 2 percent at 9,398.9, but slid 1.8 percent this week.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1 percent on the day at 2,128.8, but shed 1.8 percent on the week, its sixth-straight weekly loss. The CSI300 Index inched up 0.1 percent on the day, but lost 2.1 percent this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* HSBC Holdings Plc was the top boost to the Hong Kong benchmark, rising 2.6 percent. Short selling interest in shares of Europe's largest bank averaged 39 percent in the first four days this week, hitting a high of 48.6 percent on Tuesday. HSBC is expected to post its first-half earnings on Monday. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, it is trading at 7.8 times forward 12-month earnings, a 42 percent discount to its historical median.

* Shares of AIA Group Ltd ended down 0.2 percent. AIA had opened up 2.6 percent on Friday after Asia's third-largest insurer posted a bigger-than-expected increase in the value of new businesses in the first half. Analysts said while AIA's new business growth looked impressive given the bad business environment, a possible AIG sell off of their AIA stake and AIA's prospective purchase of ING's Asia buiness will cap any stock gains. AIA is still up more than 10 percent this year so far, compared to the 4.6 percent gain on the Hang Seng benchmark.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Beijing is scheduled to post its official July PMI next Wednesday.

* Corporate earnings reporting season kick off in earnest with HSBC Holdings Plc due next Monday and Hutchison Whampoa due next Thursday, among a slew of many others. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)