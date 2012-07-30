HONG KONG, July 30 Hong Kong shares rose for a third-straight day on Monday, helped by a bounce in HSBC Holdings ahead of its earnings report later in the day and on expectation of more easing from the United States and the euro zone to support their ailing economies.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.6 percent at 19,585.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 1.3 percent at 9,523.4.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.9 percent at 2,109.9, its lowest close since March 3, 2009. The CSI300 Index of the 300 largest listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen shed 0.6 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Rongsheng Heavy Industries plunged 16.4 percent after the U.S securities regulator accused a company controlled by Rongsheng chairman Zhang Zhirong, of insider trading ahead of CNOOC Ltd's bid for Canadian oil company Nexen. Rongsheng also issued a profit warning on Monday, saying first-half earnings would fall sharply as a result of the shipbuilding downturn.

* HSBC Holdings Plc rose 1.7 percent ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day, when Europe's largest bank is expected to unveil a half-year pretax profit of more than $12 billion, making it one of the most profitable lenders in the world. But that is likely to be overshadowed by the threat that it faces a big U.S. fine for lax controls in its anti-money laundering systems and the risk it will be pulled deeper into an interest rate manipulation probe. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)