HONG KONG Aug 2 Hong Kong shares snapped a
five-day winning streak on Thursday, dragged into the red by
Chinese property developers after state-run China Securities
Journal reported fresh curbs could be imposed on the sector.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7 percent at
19,690.2, its first loss in six sessions. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended
down 1 percent at 9,669.2.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.6 percent
at 2,111.2, giving up more than half of Wednesday's gains and
hovering near 41-month lows. The CSI300 Index of the
top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 1 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hang Seng Index managed to close above
19,677.2, its 200-day moving average and a technical level it
has struggled to stay above since mid-May. Turnover however
slipped for the first time in five sessions, pointing to caution
ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.
* Chinese property developers slumped, extending losses,on
fears of new policy restrictions on the sector. China Resources
Land skidded 4.6 percent, while Evergrande
lost 5 percent.
* Ahead of its interim earnings expected after market close,
shares of Hong Kong ports-to-telecoms conglomerate Hutchison
Whampoa slipped 1.2 percent.
