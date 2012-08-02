HONG KONG Aug 2 Hong Kong shares snapped a five-day winning streak on Thursday, dragged into the red by Chinese property developers after state-run China Securities Journal reported fresh curbs could be imposed on the sector.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7 percent at 19,690.2, its first loss in six sessions. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 1 percent at 9,669.2.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.6 percent at 2,111.2, giving up more than half of Wednesday's gains and hovering near 41-month lows. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 1 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index managed to close above 19,677.2, its 200-day moving average and a technical level it has struggled to stay above since mid-May. Turnover however slipped for the first time in five sessions, pointing to caution ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

* Chinese property developers slumped, extending losses,on fears of new policy restrictions on the sector. China Resources Land skidded 4.6 percent, while Evergrande lost 5 percent.

* Ahead of its interim earnings expected after market close, shares of Hong Kong ports-to-telecoms conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa slipped 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)