HONG KONG Aug 3 Hong Kong shares weakened below a key technical support level on Friday, in a general move away from riskier assets after inaction by the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve dashed investors' hopes of more easing steps.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent on the day, but up 2 percent this week at 19,666.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.1 percent on the day, but up 2.8 percent this week at 9,661.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1 percent on the day and 0.2 percent this week at 2,132.8. The CSI300 Index of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.8 percent on the day and 0.2 percent this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index ended at just below its 200-day moving average, ending a three-day stay above that level this week after the European Central Bank's failure to take any bold steps at its meeting on Thursday to address the debt crises in the euro zone. It has struggled to stay above this chart level since mid-May and its continued struggle points to further weakness ahead.

* Shares that led the way in a five-day rally that ended on Thursday have been among the biggest losers. Chinese oil major PetroChina shed 1.8 percent.

* Shares in Chinese property developers rebounded after media reports that the housing ministry had denied rumours that developers would be barred from selling homes before they are completed. China Overseas Land gained 1.7 percent.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Beijing is expected to post a slew of July economic numbers next week. Data for inflation, urban investment, industrial output, retail sales are expected on Aug. 9, while trade data is expected on Aug 10. Money supply and loan growth data are expected anytime between Aug. 10 and 15. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)