HONG KONG Aug 3 Hong Kong shares weakened below
a key technical support level on Friday, in a general move away
from riskier assets after inaction by the European Central Bank
and Federal Reserve dashed investors' hopes of more easing
steps.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent on the
day, but up 2 percent this week at 19,666.2. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong ended down 0.1 percent on the day, but up 2.8 percent this
week at 9,661.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1 percent on
the day and 0.2 percent this week at 2,132.8. The CSI300 Index
of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.8
percent on the day and 0.2 percent this week.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hang Seng Index ended at just below its 200-day moving
average, ending a three-day stay above that level this week
after the European Central Bank's failure to take any bold steps
at its meeting on Thursday to address the debt crises in the
euro zone. It has struggled to stay above this chart level since
mid-May and its continued struggle points to further weakness
ahead.
* Shares that led the way in a five-day rally that ended on
Thursday have been among the biggest losers. Chinese oil major
PetroChina shed 1.8 percent.
* Shares in Chinese property developers rebounded after
media reports that the housing ministry had denied rumours that
developers would be barred from selling homes before they are
completed. China Overseas Land gained 1.7 percent.
WEEK AHEAD:
* Beijing is expected to post a slew of July economic
numbers next week. Data for inflation, urban investment,
industrial output, retail sales are expected on Aug. 9, while
trade data is expected on Aug 10. Money supply and loan growth
data are expected anytime between Aug. 10 and 15.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)