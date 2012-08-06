HONG KONG Aug 6 Hong Kong shares closed at
their highest in almost three months on Monday, tracking an
Asia-wide rally following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on
Friday that spurred gains for riskier assets.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.7 percent at 19,998.7,
the highest close since May 10. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 1.6
percent at 9,812.9.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index closed
up 1 percent at 2,154.9, the highest since July 20. The CSI300
Index of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings
rose 1.4 percent in its best daily gain since July 6.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hang Seng Index jumped above its 200-day moving
average, a chart level it has struggled to stay above since
mid-May. Still, Monday's gains came in lackluster turnover,
suggesting a lack of conviction from investors.
* Shares of HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's
largest bank, rose 2.2 percent to its highest since mid-May.
Part of the strength was due to short covering after
short-selling interest averaged 16 percent of total turnover
last week, dealers said.
* Gains for ANTA Sports accelerated after it
posted interim earnings during the midday trading break. Its
shares surged more than 17 percent on Monday to their highest
level in four weeks as investors shrugged off a gloomy outlook
for orders and cheered a dividend payout by the sportswear maker
and retailer.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)