HONG KONG Aug 7 Hong Kong shares closed on Tuesday at their highest level since May 10, helped by a 28 percent surge in Esprit Holdings as investors cheered the appointment of an executive from rival Inditex as its new CEO.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.4 percent at 20,072.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 0.4 percent at 9,851.8.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings each inched up 0.1 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Standard Chartered Plc suffered its worst daily loss ever, plunging 14.9 percent amid volume that was nearly 47 times its 30-day average. But its shares finished off the day's lows after New York's top bank regulator threatened to strip it of its state banking license, saying the British bank was a "rogue institution" that illegally hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran. Before Tuesday, StanChart was up more than 10 percent on the year. Tuesday's losses single-handedly dragged its Hong Kong-listing 5.8 percent in the red on the year, hitting its lowest close since June 6.

* Esprit soared 28 percent to a nearly two-month high in heavy volume. Gains accelerated in the afternoon after the struggling retailer said at the midday trading break that it had appointed Jose Manuel Martínez Gutiérrez as its new chief executive, effective by the end of September. Martínez was most recently group director of distribution and operations at Industria De Diseño Textil, SA (Inditex) based in Spain. Inditex is the owner of fashion brands including Zara and Massimo Dutti.