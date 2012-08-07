HONG KONG Aug 7 Hong Kong shares closed on
Tuesday at their highest level since May 10, helped by a 28
percent surge in Esprit Holdings as investors cheered the
appointment of an executive from rival Inditex as its new CEO.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.4 percent at 20,072.6.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong finished up 0.4 percent at 9,851.8.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index and
the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings each inched up 0.1 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Standard Chartered Plc suffered its
worst daily loss ever, plunging 14.9 percent amid volume that
was nearly 47 times its 30-day average. But its shares finished
off the day's lows after New York's top bank regulator
threatened to strip it of its state banking license, saying the
British bank was a "rogue institution" that illegally hid $250
billion in transactions tied to Iran. Before Tuesday, StanChart
was up more than 10 percent on the year. Tuesday's losses
single-handedly dragged its Hong Kong-listing 5.8 percent in the
red on the year, hitting its lowest close since June 6.
* Esprit soared 28 percent to a nearly two-month
high in heavy volume. Gains accelerated in the afternoon after
the struggling retailer said at the midday trading break that it
had appointed Jose Manuel Martínez Gutiérrez as its new chief
executive, effective by the end of September. Martínez was most
recently group director of distribution and operations at
Industria De Diseño Textil, SA (Inditex) based in
Spain. Inditex is the owner of fashion brands including Zara and
Massimo Dutti.