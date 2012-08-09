HONG KONG Aug 9 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in three months on Thursday after official data showed China's factory output slowing to its weakest in more than three years in July, spurring hopes that Beijing will move to support growth.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1 percent at 20,269.5, the highest since May 9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 1 percent at 9,962.2.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent, while the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.9 percent. Both benchmark indices closed at their highest since mid-July.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Shares of Chinese property developers saw steady gains after China's State Council completed property market inspections. The teams it sent out were satisfied that all 16 provinces were adequately enforcing centrally-imposed curbs on the sector. Evergrande jumped 4 percent, while China Overseas Land gained 2.3 percent and China Resources Land firmed 2.6 percent.

* Standard Chartered jumped 4.3 percent in strong volumes after the British bank won help on Wednesday from Britain's central bank governor, who portrayed New York banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky as marching to his own tune, out of step with federal regulators in Washington.

* Annual growth in China's factory output slowed to its weakest in more than three years in July, missing market forecasts. While annual consumer inflation eased to 1.8 percent in July from 2.2 percent in June, producer prices fell by a steeper-than-expected 2.9 percent on the year, compared to the Reuters forecast for a 2.5 percent decline and June's 2.1 percent drop. (Editing by Jeremy Laurence)