HONG KONG Aug 16 Hong Kong shares reversed midday gains to end lower on Thursday after a weak showing by China Mobile outweighed a 6 percent jump in Tencent Holdings, with both moves driven by first-half earnings.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 19,963, closing below the 20,000 mark for the first time since Aug. 6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings finished down 0.4 percent at 9,741.8.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,112.2, the lowest since Aug. 2. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.5 percent to hit its lowest since Jan. 9.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings soared 6.4 percent to a more than three-month high after it said late on Wednesday that second-quarter net profit rose 32 percent from a year earlier to 3.1 billion yuan ($492 million). The percentage increase, largely in line with estimates, was the biggest rise since the first quarter of 2011.

* China Mobile fell 5 percent, with losses accelerating after it posted at the midday trading break a 0.9 percent slide in first-half EBITDA as its core telecoms business felt the squeeze from increasing competition.

* Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's second-largest PC maker by sales, rose 6.3 percent after its quarterly profit trumped expectations, although analysts cautioned a slower Chinese economy could cut into its performance. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)