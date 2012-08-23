HONG KONG Aug 23 Hong Kong shares produced their best showing in almost three weeks on Thursday, spurred by growth-sensitive sectors after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised hopes of more monetary stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.2 percent at 20,132.2, bouncing off a three-week closing low produced on Wednesday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 1.4 percent at 9,836.1.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent at 2,113.1, moving in a 30-point range for a third-straight session. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings also rose 0.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* A preliminary survey showed China's August factory activity shrinking at its fastest pace in nine months as new export orders slumped and inventories rose, delaying hopes of an imminent earnings recovery for the country's companies.

* China Telecom, the smallest of three players in that sector, jumped 6.7 percent to a five-month high, extending gains after it posted earnings that were largely in line with expectations. JP Morgan analysts upgraded the stock from "neutral" to "overweight" in a note dated Aug. 23, saying their previous concern about broadband returns has been alleviated by the company's affirmation that it will focus on project returns and expects no near-term regulatory changes.

* Chinese sportswear group, Li Ning lost 3.8 percent after it reported underwhelming first half earnings late on Wednesday and warned it could post a loss for the year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)