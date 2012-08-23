HONG KONG Aug 23 Hong Kong shares produced
their best showing in almost three weeks on Thursday, spurred by
growth-sensitive sectors after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised
hopes of more monetary stimulus.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.2 percent at
20,132.2, bouncing off a three-week closing low produced on
Wednesday. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 1.4 percent at 9,836.1.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent
at 2,113.1, moving in a 30-point range for a third-straight
session. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings also rose 0.3 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* A preliminary survey showed China's August factory
activity shrinking at its fastest pace in nine months as new
export orders slumped and inventories rose, delaying hopes of an
imminent earnings recovery for the country's companies.
* China Telecom, the smallest of three players in
that sector, jumped 6.7 percent to a five-month high, extending
gains after it posted earnings that were largely in line with
expectations. JP Morgan analysts upgraded the stock from
"neutral" to "overweight" in a note dated Aug. 23, saying their
previous concern about broadband returns has been alleviated by
the company's affirmation that it will focus on project returns
and expects no near-term regulatory changes.
* Chinese sportswear group, Li Ning lost 3.8
percent after it reported underwhelming first half earnings late
on Wednesday and warned it could post a loss for the year.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)