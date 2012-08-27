HONG KONG Aug 27 Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest in more than three weeks on Monday, dragged by Chinese non-bank financials on deflated hopes of more "formal" monetary easing after the Chinese premier's latest comments did not allude to that possibility.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4 percent at 19,798.7, the lowest since Aug. 3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings ended down 1.4 percent at 9,544.6.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.7 percent at 2,055.7, the lowest close since March 2009. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 2.1 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese brokers and insurers were among the heavier losers. Both sectors are heavily invested in mainland Chinese stock markets, which look set for a third-straight annual loss. Most analysts say a more aggressive policy easing regime is seen crucial in reversing the slump in onshore Chinese stock markets.

* China Premier Wen Jiabao's comments, while on a visit to Guangdong over the weekend pledging new measures aimed at stabilising export growth, were seen by some market watchers as diminishing the chances of Beijing reducing bank reserve requirements or cutting interest rates.

* China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) was the only one of three Chinese oil majors to rise on Monday. Sinopec jumped 3.4 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected drop in first half profits on Sunday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)