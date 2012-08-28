HONG KONG Aug 28 Hong Kong shares eked out a first gain in three days on Tuesday, but the bourse turnover neared 2012 lows as investors largely stayed away, ahead of a meeting of central bankers in the United States that could provide clues about stimulus measures.

The Hang Seng Index reversed midday losses to ended up 0.1 percent at 19,811.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed down 0.2 percent at 9,521.8.

The Shanghai Composite Index reversed midday losses to close up 0.9 percent at 2,073.2, its best daily gain since Aug. 6. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.5 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index struggled to finish above 19,765.5, its current 200-day moving average, a technical level it has closed above on all but one session since July 31.

* Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd reversed midday losses to inch up 0.3 percent after posting a 94 percent drop in first-half earnings, underperforming most of its rivals as sales sagged and its solar energy business lost money.

* Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH), the world's biggest contract maker of cellphones, dived 8 percent after reporting its worst-ever first-half net loss due to dismal orders from key clients such as Nokia Oyj. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)