HONG KONG Aug 29 Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday but bounced off a long-term chart support level for a third-straight session, with turnover lacklustre ahead of an annual meeting of central bankers on Friday in Wyoming.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 19,788.5, holding above its 200-day moving average, now at about 19,766. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.5 percent at 9,470.5.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index sank 1 percent to 2,053.2, its lowest close since Feb 2009. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings lost 1.1 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Life Insurance trimmed gains after its chairman told reporters at a briefing during the midday trading break that the company does not see promising prospects of improving investment yields this year. China Life ended up 2 percent, but it was up by more than 3 percent at midday after reporting late on Tuesday a smaller-than-expected 20 percent decline in first half net profit.

* Losses for Want Want China accelerated in the afternoon after it posted a 38 percent increase in first half net profit at midday. It ended down 4.5 percent, trimming its 2012 gains to 25 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)