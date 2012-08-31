HONG KONG Aug 31 Hong Kong shares suffered a
third-straight loss on Friday, sinking deeper into the red in
August, after first half corporate earnings disappointed with
little prospect of imminent recovery.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4 percent on the
day and 1.6 percent in August at 19,482.6. The index rose in
June and July.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.7 percent on the day and 4.1
percent on the month.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings shed 0.3 percent on the day and 5.5 percent this month.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent on Friday
and 2.7 percent in August.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Citic Pacific slumped 7.1 percent to its lowest
since April 2009 after iron ore looked set to hit nearly
three-year lows on Friday. In August, the stock had its worst
performance in 10 months as Chinese steel producers shunned
fresh cargoes in the face of waning demand.
* The Hong Kong property sector rebounded after new policies
announced after markets closed on Thursday did not amount to
fresh measures to alleviate the growing social strain of soaring
housing prices. Henderson Land rose 2.1 percent, while
Sun Hung Kai Properties gained 1.5
percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)