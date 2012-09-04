HONG KONG, Sept 4 Hong Kong shares closed at
their lowest in more than five weeks on Tuesday, dragged down by
a 2.9 percent slump for global supply chain manager Li & Fung
as investors continued to move out of stocks with
underwhelming earnings and grim outlooks.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.7 percent at
19,429.9, the lowest since July 27. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings finished down 1 percent at
9,195.8.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings sank 1.1 percent to its lowest
close since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index
shed 0.8 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* CSR Corp slid 7.8 percent, bucking broader
strength in the Chinese railway sector after analysts warned of
a risk of an earnings downgrade in the third quarter if new
orders keep being delayed. CICC analysts said that with market
expectations high after CSR's good first half showing, the stock
price correction will be major if there are more signs profit
could wane.
* Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse analysts pared
expectations for Chinese stock returns in downbeat post-earnings
season notes on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs analysts said they expect
the earnings slowdown to spill into 2013. Credit Suisse cut its
rating on the Chinese banking sector while scaling back its
12-month target for the China Enterprises Index by 8 percent to
12,000.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)