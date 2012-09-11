HONG KONG, Sept 11 Hong Kong shares closed
higher on Tuesday to advance for a fourth straight day, tracking
gains in European markets made after a German court said it
would rule on the legality of the European bailout fund as
scheduled on Wednesday.
The Hang Seng Index reversed midday losses to end up
0.2 percent at 19,857.9. The China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.2 percent at
9,377.1.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.6 percent at
2,311.9. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.7 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hong Kong property sector was the flavour of the day
among investors who took profits on Chinese-related plays after
a three-day rally fuelled by Beijing announcing last week that
infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion had been
given a green light, dealers said. Sun Hun Kai Properties
rose 1.3 percent, while Henderson Land
gained 1.7 percent.
* Gains accelerated after Germany's Constitutional Court
said on Tuesday it would not postpone its long-awaited ruling on
the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund, despite a
last-minute legal challenge by a eurosceptic lawmaker.
* Chinese infrastructure-related sectors suffered the brunt
of the selloff on Tuesday, trimming strong gains in the previous
three sessions. Anhui Conch Cement lost 1.1 percent,
but is still up more than 11 percent since last Thursday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)